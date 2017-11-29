FD: Two displaced after Chesnee house fire

Two people have been displaced following a fire in Chesnee on Wednesday, said officials.

Officials with the Chesnee Community Fire Department said they got the call around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials said it was a working fire when they arrived on scene at a home on Battleground Road.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, however officials say it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Two victims displaced as a result of the fire are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Officials said the fire started in the car port area. The home sustained heat and fire damage there, and smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the house.

