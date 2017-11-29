FD: Two displaced after Chesnee house fire - FOX Carolina 21

FD: Two displaced after Chesnee house fire

Posted: Updated:
Scene of house fire in Chesnee (FOX Carolina/ 11/29/17) Scene of house fire in Chesnee (FOX Carolina/ 11/29/17)
Scene of house fire in Chesnee (FOX Carolina/ 11/29/17) Scene of house fire in Chesnee (FOX Carolina/ 11/29/17)
CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Two people have been displaced following a fire in Chesnee on Wednesday, said officials.

Officials with the Chesnee Community Fire Department said they got the call around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials said it was a working fire when they arrived on scene at a home on Battleground Road.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, however officials say it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Two victims displaced as a result of the fire are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Officials said the fire started in the car port area. The home sustained heat and fire damage there, and smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the house.

MORE NEWS: SC Football Hall of Fame to bring football legends to the Upstate with new speaker series

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.