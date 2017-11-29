Dispatch: Chase leads to Cherokee Co. crash

Scene of Cherokee Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 11/29/17)

Dispatchers said a chase led to a crash in Cherokee County Wednesday night.

According to dispatch, the chase was initiated by troopers with SC Highway Patrol.

The chase ended when a crash occurred at exit 96 in Gaffney, said dispatchers.

No Cherokee County deputies were involved in the incident.

