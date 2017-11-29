Dispatch: Chase leads to Cherokee Co. crash

Monster hunters who hoped science would prove the existence of the Yeti once and for all will not like this news, but conservationists may be heartened.More >
Monster hunters who hoped science would prove the existence of the Yeti once and for all will not like this news, but conservationists may be heartened.More >
A Michigan woman is credited with cornering an alleged robbery suspect and holding him at gunpoint until authorities could arrive.More >
A Michigan woman is credited with cornering an alleged robbery suspect and holding him at gunpoint until authorities could arrive.More >
Police say a North Carolina teenager was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in hit a log protruding from the back of a logging truck.More >
Police say a North Carolina teenager was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in hit a log protruding from the back of a logging truck.More >
Ann Curry is "still really processing" the fact that Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC.More >
Ann Curry is "still really processing" the fact that Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC.More >
"Today" show host Matt Lauer was fired for what NBC on Wednesday called "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague and was promptly confronted with a published report accusing him of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.More >
"Today" show host Matt Lauer was fired for what NBC on Wednesday called "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague and was promptly confronted with a published report accusing him of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.More >
Shoppers may notice a change outside some Belk stores during this holiday season - there won't be Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers.More >
Shoppers may notice a change outside some Belk stores during this holiday season - there won't be Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers.More >
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >
Former ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer released a statement Thursday, a day after he was fired for sexual misconduct allegations. There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions...” the statement began. Lauer also states that some of the allegations are “untrue or mischaracterized,” but admitted there is enough truth to the claims to make him “embarrassed and ashamed.” A statement fro...More >
Former ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer released a statement Thursday, a day after he was fired for sexual misconduct allegations. There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions...” the statement began. Lauer also states that some of the allegations are “untrue or mischaracterized,” but admitted there is enough truth to the claims to make him “embarrassed and ashamed.” A statement fro...More >
A man has been taken into custody after the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said he told an informant that he murdered a man he believed to be a child molester.More >
A man has been taken into custody after the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said he told an informant that he murdered a man he believed to be a child molester.More >
Griswold Lights in Greenville. (11/29/17)More >
Griswold Lights in Greenville. (11/29/17)More >
A couple in Anderson hosts a holiday light show at their home that has over 42,000 lights.More >
A couple in Anderson hosts a holiday light show at their home that has over 42,000 lights.More >
The Greenville Police Department released mugshots of five suspects on their Most Wanted list.More >
The Greenville Police Department released mugshots of five suspects on their Most Wanted list.More >
The Dickens of a Christmas celebration took place in downtown Spartanburg tonight with carolers dressed in Victorian garb, live festive Christmas music, ice skating on Morgan Square, and of course the lighting of the Christmas tree at Denny's Plaza.More >
The Dickens of a Christmas celebration took place in downtown Spartanburg tonight with carolers dressed in Victorian garb, live festive Christmas music, ice skating on Morgan Square, and of course the lighting of the Christmas tree at Denny's Plaza.More >
Governor Henry McMaster held a campaign press conference on Tuesday along with his special guest, running mate Lt. Gov. Pamala Evette.More >
Governor Henry McMaster held a campaign press conference on Tuesday along with his special guest, running mate Lt. Gov. Pamala Evette.More >
Deputies are investigating a shooting on Lynchburg Circle that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.More >
Deputies are investigating a shooting on Lynchburg Circle that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections released mugshots for fugitives who are wanted for escaping prisons in the state.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections released mugshots for fugitives who are wanted for escaping prisons in the state.More >
The lighting of the park also included the opening of Deck the Halls in Williamston's Municipal Center.More >
The lighting of the park also included the opening of Deck the Halls in Williamston's Municipal Center.More >
Fork Shoals held its 15th annual Christmas parade on Sunday.More >
Fork Shoals held its 15th annual Christmas parade on Sunday.More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >