Offenders on probation with outstanding warrants can come clean during 'Operation Safe Surrender'

People who are on probation and have outstanding warrants can have the opportunity to come clean on Thursday in Greenville.

The SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said people can turn themselves in and receive an immediate disposition of their cases during "Operation Safe Surrender.”

The operation will take place at the Triune Mercy Center located at 222 Rutherford Street in Greenville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A magistrate will be on hand to adjudicate warrants and some offenders will be allowed to leave immediately.

The SCDPPS said the operation is a safe alternative to having warrant teams knocking at an offender's door.

"We want families to know that this is a way for their loved one to end their hiding out from law enforcement," said SCDPPS Agent Brian Fahnle. "We will also work with offenders who have financial obligations," he added.

The SCDPPPS supervises nearly 29,000 offenders on probation, parole and other forms of criminal supervision in South Carolina.

