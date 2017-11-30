Michelin hosts hiring event Thursday for Spartanburg Co. plant - FOX Carolina 21

Michelin hosts hiring event Thursday for Spartanburg Co. plant

A worker at a Michelin tire facility (Source: Michelin/ News release) A worker at a Michelin tire facility (Source: Michelin/ News release)
Michelin is hiring for its Spartanburg County manufacturing plant during a job fair in Union on Thursday, according to SC Works.

Michelin is looking for professional production and maintenance associates at the Spartanburg facility.

Michelin says applicants should be able to work in an empowered, quality-driven environment. Manufacturing experience is preferred, but not required.

Michelin representatives will be conducting interviews on a first come, first served basis at the National Guard Armory in Union from  7:30 a.m. – noon and 1 – 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The National Guard Armory in Union is located at 165 Industrial Park Road.

Applicants can also visit www.readysc.org/michelin and select the Spartanburg location to apply online if they cannot make it to hiring event.

