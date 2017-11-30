Coroner: Autopsy reveals elderly woman was shot, death ruled homicide

The Oconee County coroner said an elderly woman’s death has been a homicide after an autopsy revealed she had been shot.

Coroner Karl Addis said 74-year-old Joann McCarthy was found dead Sunday at her home on Creekwood Lane in Westminster. McCarthy was a widow who lived alone.

Addis said McCarthy had an extensive medical history and there were no obvious injuries visible where the victim was found in her home.

“A secondary exam of the deceased on Monday afternoon at the coroner’s office found a questionable injury which required further investigation,” Addis stated in a news release.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and Addis said it revealed McCarthy died from a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Deputies ask that anyone who may have information regarding McCarthy’s death to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation no further details regarding this investigation will be released at this time," said Jimmy Watt, a spokesman for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release.

