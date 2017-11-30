Deputies still trying to put together 'pieces of the puzzle' after elderly woman slain

The Oconee County coroner said an elderly woman’s death has been a homicide after an autopsy revealed she had been shot, but the case remains under investigation.

Coroner Karl Addis said 74-year-old Joann McCarthy was found dead on Nov. 26 at her home on Creekwood Lane in Westminster. McCarthy was a widow who lived alone.

Addis said McCarthy had an extensive medical history and there were no obvious injuries visible where the victim was found in her home. An autopsy was performed which Addis said it revealed McCarthy died from a single gunshot wound.

On Dec. 15, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into McCarthy's is ongoing.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been following up on leads and evidence obtained in the course of the investigation,” said Captain Greg Reed. “Our investigators believe, however, that there is additional evidence and information that can give us the final pieces of the puzzle we need to solve this crime and bring whoever was involved to accountability for their actions.”

Deputies said they determined McCarthy died sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 26 and are asking anyone with information or who may have been traveling on Creekwood Lane to contact them.

"Even if they believe that the information they have is not important or insignificant, it may be the final piece of evidence we need to solve this crime," Reed said.

Deputies ask that anyone who may have information regarding McCarthy’s death to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

