Landrum man accused of encouraging child to take and share sexually explicit images on social media

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Thursday that a Landrum man had been charged after a child porn investigation.

Corey Joseph Greene, 28, was arrested on November 21 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.

Investigators said Greene encouraged a minor victim to create and send sexually explicit images via social media.

If convicted, Greene could face up to 20 years in prison.

