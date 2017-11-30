Landrum man accused of encouraging child to take and share sexua - FOX Carolina 21

Landrum man accused of encouraging child to take and share sexually explicit images on social media

Posted: Updated:
FOX Carolina FOX Carolina
LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Thursday that a Landrum man had been charged after a child porn investigation.

Corey Joseph Greene, 28, was arrested on November 21 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.

Investigators said Greene encouraged a minor victim to create and send sexually explicit images via social media.

If convicted, Greene could face up to 20 years in prison.

MORE NEWS - Three charged with murder after teen found shot to death in Spartanburg

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.