Fire department issues important warning for anyone using space heaters after early morning fire

The Gaffney Fire Department posted an important safety message after responding to a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. on Kraft Street in Gaffney.

Firefighters said two people and multiple pets made it out safely.

Firefighters said the investigation revealed the cause to be a space heater that was kept too close to combustible materials.

There fire department posted this important safety warning on Facebook for anyone using space heaters:

“We still have quite a while of cold nights ahead. We urge all residents that if you are using space heaters or any other kind of heaters to make sure they are at least 3 feet from any combustibles and that you are not using too many, (which may lead to electrical problems).”

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

