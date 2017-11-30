Simpsonville City Park to unveil new ADA, inclusive playground equipment

The Simpsonville City Park announced it will unveil new, inclusive playground equipment that is compliant with the American Disabilities Act (ADA).

The ADA inclusive equipment includes a play structure with swings and slides, climbing structures and a zip-line.

In a press release, Parks and Recreation Director Robbie Davis said:

“We are very excited to unveil the new, inclusive playground equipment at City Park.With a convenient location near downtown Simpsonville and amenities, such as the dog park, fitness trail, and Frisbee golf, City Park has always been a favorite, family-friendly destination in Simpsonville. It gives me great pride to provide the Simpsonville community with an area for children of all needs and abilities to play in an inclusive environment.”

The park will also have a new section designed for children with sensory disorders. The Simpsonville Sensory Playground was a class project for the Leadership Simpsonville Class of 2016.

“As a group we identified the need for a play area dedicated to children with sensory disorders. The Simpsonville community was overwhelmingly supportive; through fundraisers, grants, and sponsors, Leadership Simpsonville raised $30,000 to create the Simsponville Sensory Playground," said Brittany Brockman, a participant in the Leadership Simpsonville Class of 2016.

The park will re-open to the public on Friday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.