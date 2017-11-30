Deputies: Seneca man arrested on domestic violence charge after threatening girlfriend with razor knife

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after threatening his girlfriend with a razor knife. Deputies said Eduardo Agustin Flores, 30, was arrested and charged with domestic violence-high and aggravated.

According to deputies, Flores attacked the victim in their apartment. Flores assaulted the victim and threatened to harm her while holding a razor knife, deputies said.

Deputies said they observed visible injuries to the victim. Deputies did not locate Flores when they arrived on scene and turned the case over to the Criminal Investigations Division, the sheriff's office said.

According to deputies, an arrest warrant was obtained for Flores as a result of the investigation.

Flores remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.