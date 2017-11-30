Becoming nice Friday, with a weekend chill ahead

Nice conditions end the week, with a chilly setup arriving on Saturday. An even bigger blast of wintry air moves in at the end of next week.

Today, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance for mountain drizzle. Enough sunshine will make it's way through the clouds to bring highs back into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will start with a few light showers as a quick moving disturbance pushes across our area. Skies will clear by the afternoon with highs reaching only the 50s through the day.

Sunday looks like the best of the days this weekend! Highs will get back to the 60s with more sunshine! We’ll keep the milder air into next week with highs in the 60s through Tuesday. Our next chance for rain comes late Tuesday into Wednesday, which ushers in colder air only reaching the 40s during the day by Thursday.

