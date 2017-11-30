Morning fog Friday, with a weekend chill ahead

The morning starts off with patchy areas of dense fog, so be extra alert on your early commute! Fog should lift into a mostly cloudy sky today with a slight chance for drizzle, but enough sunshine will make it's way through the clouds to bring highs back into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will start with a few light showers as a quick moving disturbance pushes across our area. Skies will clear by the afternoon with highs reaching only the 50s through the day.

Sunday looks like the best of the days this weekend! Highs will get back to the 60s with more sunshine! We’ll keep the milder air into next week with highs in the 60s through Tuesday. Our next chance for rain comes late Tuesday into Wednesday.

