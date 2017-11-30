Coroner identifies remains found in Anderson Co. as man missing since Irma crash

Authorities made a grisly discovery in the search for a missing man on Thursday.

Around 3 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Cleveland Road near Honea Path. Deputies said decomposed human remains were found at the scene.

After an investigation, the coroner identified the victim as 45-year-old Steven Dale Watkins of Liberty. Watkins was reported missing in September and his truck was found wrecked in a field along Cleveland Road.

The coroner said he believes Watkins has been deceased since around the time he was reported missing. Distinctive tattoos and dental work were used to identify the body.

According to the coroner, no foul play is suspected in Watkins' death and the cause appears to be self-inflicted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigators searching for missing Upstate man whose truck was found wrecked after Irma

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.