U.S. Attorney: Former Upstate pediatric medical office employee - FOX Carolina 21

U.S. Attorney: Former Upstate pediatric medical office employee pleads guilty after forging prescriptions in her children's names

Posted: Updated:
Felicia Prysock (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center) Felicia Prysock (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

U.S.  Attorney Beth Drake said a former employee of an Upstate pediatric medical office pled guilty to forging prescriptions. According to U.S. Attorney Drake, Felicia L. Prysock, 41, pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. 

Prysock filled ten different prescriptions forged in her children's names, Drake said. According to U.S Attorney Drake, Medicaid paid for the prescriptions. 

Drake said the incidents occurred between July 2016 and April 2017. The prescriptions were for opioids, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, and Adderall, Drake stated. 

Prysock faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. 

She will be sentenced on Feb. 27, 2018. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Warrants: Former employee of Upstate pediatric medical office facing 41 charges 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.