U.S. Attorney: Former Upstate pediatric medical office employee pleads guilty after forging prescriptions in her children's names

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said a former employee of an Upstate pediatric medical office pled guilty to forging prescriptions. According to U.S. Attorney Drake, Felicia L. Prysock, 41, pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Prysock filled ten different prescriptions forged in her children's names, Drake said. According to U.S Attorney Drake, Medicaid paid for the prescriptions.

Drake said the incidents occurred between July 2016 and April 2017. The prescriptions were for opioids, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, and Adderall, Drake stated.

Prysock faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

She will be sentenced on Feb. 27, 2018.

