Expect traffic shift, lane closures along I85 starting this weekend

Upstate drivers should anticipate some changes in their commute along I-85, said officials with the I-85 Widening Project in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.

A traffic shift will go into effect the night of Sunday, December 3, with nightly lane closures to follow on I-85 NB between mile markers 80 and 84, from December 4 to December 15. Officials say these lane closures will continue each night unless prohibited by inclement weather.

Drivers are also being advised that the speed limit is reduced to 60 mph in the area, and are urged to use caution in the work zone.

