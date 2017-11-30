Salvation Army in desperate need of clothing donations this holiday season

The Salvation Army in desperate need of donations for Angel Tree program (Source: Salvation Army)

Each year the Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides children in need with some love in the form of donated gifts during the Christmas holiday.

This year, however, they need your help to make a Christmas miracle happen for some deserving children in the Upstate.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties will assist Santa in providing gifts, including clothing, to over 2,500 children in Spartanburg and Union Counties.

"We are serving approximately 900 more children than we did in 2016," said Lt. Katie Tate, Corps Officer. "Our clothing supply is almost bare and we hope the people in our community will help provide much needed clothing items to for Christmas.”

Anyone interested in donating is asked to bring new clothing to The Salvation Army Community Center located at 40 Foster Street in Spartanburg, from Monday to Friday, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Be an angel this Christmas.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Seneca man arrested on domestic violence charge after threatening girlfriend with razor knife

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.