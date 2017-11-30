Deputies seek suspect vehicle after 2 injured in Greenville Co. shooting

Deputies seek suspect vehicle after 2 injured in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in Greenville County on Thursday, said dispatchers.

The call came in at 6:46 p.m.

According to dispatch, the incident happened at 42 4th Street. Dispatchers said later that two victims were injured in the incident.

Deputies said they've gotten reports of 2 separate victims transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies also said there are reports of two possible male suspects. They are currently searching for a silver/grey Dodge vehicle (possibly a Charger). It's direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

