District: Cafeteria miscommunication leads to lunch entree shortage for Brushy Creek ES students

Officials with Greenville County Schools are working to make sure what happened during lunchtime for some students at Brushy Creek Elementary School on Thursday, doesn't happen again.

According to Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools, an error made in the school's cafeteria ended up impacting about 20 students.

Brotherton said there were three main items on the lunch menu for the day: meatball subs, chicken sandwiches, and a yogurt entree served with a fresh baked roll and a cheese stick. Steamed corn, carrots, green beans, mixed vegetables, and fresh fruit including oranges, plums, apples, and apple sauce were also offered along with lunch on Thursday.

But according to Brotherton, miscommunication between cafe' staff resulted in the cafeteria running out of the meatball subs and chicken sandwiches for the last two 5th grade classes.

Brotherton said the interim manager made a decision to proceed with the last remaining entree - yogurt, cheese stick, and fresh roll - rather than asking the classes to wait 10-15 minutes while a backup option could have been prepared.

That decision angered one parent who messaged a complaint to FOX Carolina.

Brotherton said all of the students in the two classes affected by the shortage will receive a refund for their lunch. Greenville County Schools Food and Nutrition Services will meet with Brushy Creek cafeteria staff Friday to discuss how to handle these situations in the future and prevent this from happening again, said Brotherton.

