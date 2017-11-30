Investigation underway after 16-year-old killed in Spartanburg C - FOX Carolina 21

Investigation underway after 16-year-old killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner says his office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating after a 16-year-old was killed in a crash in Spartanburg County.

Coroner Charles Clevenger identified the victim as Devin Clay Waters of Pinelake Lane in Moore.

Clevenger said Waters was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 7:10 a.m. after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. Clevenger said the crash happened on Fairmont Avenue.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Salvation Army in desperate need of clothing donations this holiday season

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.