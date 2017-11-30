Investigation underway after 16-year-old killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

The coroner says his office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating after a 16-year-old was killed in a crash in Spartanburg County.

Coroner Charles Clevenger identified the victim as Devin Clay Waters of Pinelake Lane in Moore.

Clevenger said Waters was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 7:10 a.m. after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. Clevenger said the crash happened on Fairmont Avenue.

