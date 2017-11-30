Dispatch: Suspect in custody after chase through Anderson ends i - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Suspect in custody after chase through Anderson ends in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said a suspect is in custody following a chase Thursday night.

According to dispatch, the pursuit began in Anderson and ended in Greenville.

Deputies are still actively investigating on scene at Hwy 8 and Walkers Hill Road.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies remains found in Anderson Co. as man missing since Irma crash

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.