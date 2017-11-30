Dispatch: Suspect in custody after chase ended in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Suspect in custody after chase ended in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Chase ends in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/30/17) Chase ends in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/30/17)
Chase ends in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/30/17) Chase ends in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/30/17)
Chase ends in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/30/17) Chase ends in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/30/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said one person was taken into custody following a pursuit Thursday night.

While it is unclear why deputies initiated the traffic stop, dispatchers said the suspect led them on a chase that ended near Anderson Road and Wilburn Avenue.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: 'It wasn't a facade': Friends, fans remember Jim Nabor's talent, wit and folksy charm

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.