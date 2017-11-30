Presents meant for Simpsonville girl battling cancer stolen

It’s not easy being a parent,especially during the holidays. Just ask the Gage and Kelsey Venable.

"Christmas is stressful enough for parents but especially with her," said Kelsey Venable.

Kelsey Venable is referring to her 6-year-old daughter, Summer. They have 2 children, 8-year-old Brody and Summer. Summer has been battling a form of leukemia for over a year.

"The hospital bills have really just started to climb,” explained Kelsey. “We pay a big portion of that every month.”

Her husband Gage said, “We just want to put a smile on her face and get her the things she wants."

Gage works 2 jobs and Kelsey is a full-time mom. Online shopping to help Santa with their kids wish lists is really the only way they can shop.

They were expecting some of those gifts Monday night. Kelsey received emails saying some of those packages were delivered before 9 p.m. She was home 20 minutes later and found all but one were missing.

"It's frustrating,” said Kelsey.

She reported the stolen package to UPS and filed a request with company she purchased the items from, but not the police.

Master Deputy Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says people can help investigators out by reporting the crime, even if it’s just a small present being stolen.

"A lot of times when things are occurring, they're occurring multiple times in multiple neighborhoods,” Flood explained. “They want to make us aware of them so our investigative unit can get on it and we can put the manpower in the proper locations, to try and deter any future crime."

As for the Venables, they say they’ll do their best not to let the gift-grabbing Grinch ruin their holiday.

"It's frustrating and heartbreaking,” said Gage.

Sheriff’s investigators urge people to use the sign for delivery option if available when ordering online. If you can’t be home for the delivery, alert a neighbor or friend to grab it for you.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.