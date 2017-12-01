Chief: Suspect dies after being shot by officer in undercover drug operation outside Walmart

The Hendersonville police chief said a suspected drug dealer has died after being shot by an officer during an undercover drug operation at the Walmart in Hendersonville late Thursday night.

Chief Herbert Blake said the shooting happened around 11 p.m.

"This guy was a seller," Blake said of the victim during a news conference Friday morning. "To my knowledge, he came to sell methamphetamine.”

Blake said the officer was trying to arrest the suspect and the suspect attempted to escape. The suspect reportedly tried to drive off but was not able to exit the parking lot.

The officer opened fire after seeing the suspect appear to be reaching for a gun in his waistband.

“I think this officer did what was appropriate to save lives, including his own," Blake said.

Blake said a .40 caliber handgun was found in the suspect's vehicle.

The officer rendered aid until EMS arrived and the suspect was taken to the hospital, where Blake said the suspect later died.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Blake said the NC State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the shooting.

At this time, Blake said it's not known how many shots were fired or if the suspect fired.

More details are expected to be released Friday afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Presents meant for Simpsonville girl battling cancer stolen

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.