Dispatch: Officer involved in shooting at Hendersonville Walmart

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place at the Walmart in Hendersonville late Thursday night.

An incident happened some time before midnight Thursday and numerous first responders, including Hendersonville police, firefighters, and the NC State Bureau of Investigation, were at the scene into the early morning hours.

Yellow police tape was used to rope off an area of the parking lot.

Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured in the shooting or what led up to the incident.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Hendersonville police and the SBI to learn more.

