Gaffney firefighters battle large fire at packing plant

Gaffney city firefighters were battling a large fire at a packing plant Friday morning.

The fire department tweeted video showing massive flames coming from the Old Sunny Slope Packing Plant on Highway 29.

Old Sunny Slope Packing Plant on Fire Avoid Hwy 29 in Gaffney pic.twitter.com/MtGXLvXg4G — Gaffney Fire Dept (@GaffneyFire) December 1, 2017

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after 6 a.m.

FOX Carolina has a crew on the way and is working to get additional information.

