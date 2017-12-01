Gaffney firefighters battle large fire at packing plant - FOX Carolina 21

Gaffney firefighters battle large fire at packing plant

Old Sunny Slope Packing Plant fire (source: Gaffney FD) Old Sunny Slope Packing Plant fire (source: Gaffney FD)
GAFFNEY, SC

Gaffney city firefighters were battling a large fire at a packing plant Friday morning.

The fire department tweeted video showing massive flames coming from the Old Sunny Slope Packing Plant on Highway 29.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after 6 a.m.

