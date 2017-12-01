2 women report sex assaults at South Carolina-Clemson game

University of South Carolina police say two women have reported being sexually assaulted in separate incidents at Williams-Brice Stadium during Saturday's football game against Clemson.

The State reports that a police report says a call involving two 20-year-old victims came around kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

One woman said an unknown man grabbed her buttocks on the stairs and then put his fingers under her dress and sexually assaulted her after she addressed the issue. She said when she turned around to address it again, an event staff member told two men to ignore her.

The second woman said someone grabbed her buttocks multiple times.

Both women said they didn't wish to press charges.

University spokesman Jeff Stensland condemned the incidents and said it was unfortunate police couldn't identify the attackers.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

