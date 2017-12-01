Hiring underway for 130 new positions coming to Bosch plant in Anderson

The Bosch Group announced Friday that the company will invest an additional $152 million and create 130 new jobs at its Anderson County plant.

Officials said the investment would be used to grow several product lines at the Anderson County plant on Highway 81 used to create automotive electronic components.

“Having spent eight years of my Bosch career working as the technical plant manager at our Anderson location, I have a special bond with the people in this plant as well as with our local and state governments,” Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti said in a news release. “I'm very proud that our Anderson location has continued to flourish over the years and is bringing additional jobs to the community. We appreciate our long relationship with the Anderson County government as well as the S.C. Department of Commerce and look forward to continued cooperation."

Hiring for the new positions has already begun and will continue over the next two years.

Job seekers should visit www.bosch.us/careers for more information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.