Four students taken to hospital after car crashes into school bus

Four students were injured in the crash. (Source: Greenwood Index Journal).

Greenwood County School District 50 said four students were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car being driven by a student ran into a school bus.

The crash happened on Northside Drive West in front of Northside Baptist Church.

The school district said the driver of the car was an Emerald High School student. The student was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Three students from the bus were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Local law enforcement is investigating the accident, the school district said.

MORE NEWS - 16-year-old killed in Spartanburg Co. crash was Byrnes High School student

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.