Mild weekend ahead followed by arctic blast late next week

Saturday will be cloudier with patchy drizzle as mild air sticks around a few more days which will be kicked out of here late next week by an arctic blast of cold air.

Tonight will bring more cloud cover and areas of fog again with lows in the middle 40s area-wide. Our cloudier dreary weather will stick around on Saturday which will push highs back into the middle to upper 50s with brief episodes of mist throughout the day.

Sunday looks a bit sunnier bringing highs back into the lower and middle 60s, which should also continue into Monday and Tuesday.

The strong cold front that will ultimately pull the rug out from underneath our temperatures will also cause scattered rain showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Temperatures will take their dive Wednesday night into Thursday with highs only reaching the lower and upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s area-wide to end the week.

There is a slight chance for some mountain rain/snow mix during this transition Wednesday into Thursday, but other than that, no snow is expected for our viewing area at this time.

