GE releases statement following Greenville layoffs - FOX Carolina 21

GE releases statement following Greenville layoffs

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

GE has released a statement following the announcement of layoffs in Greenville this week. A spokesperson with the company released the following statement: 

Based on the current challenges in the power industry and a significant decline in orders, GE Power continues to transform our new, combined business to better meet the needs of our customers. As we have said, we are working to reduce costs and simplify our structure to better align our product solutions, and these steps will include layoffs. These are difficult decision, which does not reflect on our employee’s performance, dedication, and hard work. GE will be providing a comprehensive severance package to impacted employees including outplacement and transition support to new employment.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.