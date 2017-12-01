December showing signs of being a colder than average month

As we say goodbye to an overall warm November, December is looking like it will be just the opposite, which means a lot of very cold days ahead leading up the holidays!

We'll spend the 1st few days of the month in the upper 50s and lower 60s, so it won't all happen at once, but the polar jet stream, AKA the flood gates containing the cold air at the north pole, will open and bring down a lot of arctic air to the eastern U.S. next Wednesday night into Thursday.

At the surface, a cold front will move through just ahead of it, which will give the western Carolinas a good chance for rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Most of the rain should be through before the freezing cold gets here, which will really limit our snow potential in the mountains.

There is the off chance that a stray snow flurry or two will be seen at higher elevations above 5000 feet Wednesday night, but safe to say snow will likely NOT be a part of this major cooldown.

How cool you ask? The mountains will likely only see highs in the lower 40s and lows in the middle to upper 20s next Thursday onward as the Upstate experiences highs in the middle upper 40s and lows near 30.

Beyond that, Friday afternoon's model runs indicate more bursts of energy that will allow more cold air to be filtered in from the north in the weeks ahead, which is going to mean a higher likelihood of below average temperatures for our area.

In fact, the Climate Prediction Center's one month temperature outlook shows a 50-60% chance of below average temperatures for December. This doesn;'t guarantee that every day will be in the deep-freeze, but just more likely that more days will be than not.

