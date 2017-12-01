Police: Two arrested after undercover prostitution investigation in Seneca

Seneca Police say two people were arrested after a prostitution investigation. According to officers, Carl Alexander Phillips, 41, and Sierra Ashley Nicole Weathersbee, 25, were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police said Weathersbee arranged to meet with an undercover officer at an Ingles parking lot in Seneca to provide sex for money and was arrested.

According to officers, Phillips was also arrested for facilitating the transaction.

Weathersbee and Phillips were both charged with prostitution, officers said. Phillips was also charged with driving under suspension, police stated.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Weathersbee and Phillips remain in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.

