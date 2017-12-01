Warrant: Upstate dad arrested after baby shaken until bleeding on brain

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said an Upstate man is in custody after a baby was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Deputies said on Nov. 26 they were dispatched to a child abuse victim being brought to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

According to the incident report, 20-year-old Juntez Lamarcus Arledge brought his baby daughter to the hospital due to difficult breathing. Officials said the baby suffered a subdural hematoma, bleeding between the brain and the skull, and was admitted to the PICU.

Arledge was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily injury. According to the arrest warrant, the baby's injuries were caused by Arledge shaking her.

He was released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on bond.

