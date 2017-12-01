Warrant: Teen charged in deadly Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a teenager is charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on Friday morning.

Authorities received a 911 call around 1 a.m. from a woman who said a victim had been hit by a car in her driveway.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Thomas Michael Ambrose, who was transported to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead. His death was classified as a vehicular homicide, the coroner said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.

According to an arrest warrant, 19-year-old Matthew Jordan Odell was arrested in connection with the investigation. Deputies said Odell fled the scene after hitting Ambrose.

A passenger in the car witnessed the incident, the warrant states.

Odell is charged with hit-and-run involving death and is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

