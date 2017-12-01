Upstate elementary students grows massive, award-winning 17-pound cabbage

Emma Sheehan and her 17-pound cabbage (Source: Greenville Co. Schools)

Upstate elementary school student Emma Sheehan has quite the green thumb.

Third grade teacher Tara Kern said Sheehan received a cabbage plant in the spring from Bonnie Plants. The produce wholesaler gives third graders in the state the opportunity to grow their own plant at home in correlation with the school's science studies.

The students were encouraged to take pictures during the process and bring their photos when they returned to school in the fall as fourth graders.

Sheehan's cabbage grew a lot - reaching 17.1 pounds! Her teacher submitted her massive vegetable as a consideration for a state award, which was chosen as the winner for South Carolina.

She is the first winner from Plain Elementary and earned a $1,000 scholarship.

Bonnie Plants will present her with her award in front of the school on Dec. 18.

