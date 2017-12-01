Deputies: Felony sex offender arrested again in Henderson Co. shortly after his release from jail

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested again weeks after his release from the North Carolina Department of Corrections. Deputies said Jonathan Lee Joshua, 41 was arrested and charged with felony counts of failing to register as a sex offender and failure to report new address.

Deputies said an investigation conducted by the Special Victims Unit and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice led to the arrest.

Joshua is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail on bond.

