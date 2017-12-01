Coroner identifies 8-year-old boy mauled to death in Gaffney dog attack

One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.

Major Richard Turner with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two children were walking down the road from one home to another home when they were attacked by the dogs on Daniel Morgan School Road.

Turner said one of the children tried to help save 8-year-old Korbin Michael Williams, but couldn't. Williams died from his injuries. The second child, also 8-years-old, was also bitten and was being treated at a local hospital, said Turner.

"Korbin was walking with another 8-year-old boy on the roadway across from his home about 3:45 p.m. when 3 dogs attacked them both," explained Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. "Korbin sustained multiple bites over his body by the dogs while the other boy was bitten once on the leg. While the dogs were still attacking young Korbin, his friend ran to his nearby home for help. The friend’s mother and a neighbor rushed to Korbin and called 9-1-1."

According to the coroner, Williams was familiar with the dogs and cared for them by feeding and playing with them daily. Fowler said Williams had just fed the dogs minutes before the attack occurred.

Fowler said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies approached two dogs at a nearby residence that were believed to be involved. Turner said the dogs became aggressive with deputies, and deputies made the decision to put them down.

Turner said deputies are still trying to identify the dogs' owners at this time. An autopsy has been ordered to assist with the investigation.

