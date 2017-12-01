DHEC: All dogs believed to be involved in mauling death of 8-year-old negative for rabies

One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.

Major Richard Turner with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two children were walking down the road from one home to another home when they were attacked by three dogs on Daniel Morgan School Road.

Turner said one of the children tried to help save 8-year-old Korbin Michael Williams, but couldn't. Williams died from his injuries. The second child, also 8-years-old, was also bitten once on the leg and was being treated at a local hospital, said Turner.

"Korbin was walking with another 8-year-old boy on the roadway across from his home about 3:45 p.m. when 3 dogs attacked them both," explained Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. "Korbin sustained multiple bites over his body by the dogs while the other boy was bitten once on the leg. While the dogs were still attacking young Korbin, his friend ran to his nearby home for help. The friend’s mother and a neighbor rushed to Korbin and called 9-1-1."

According to the coroner, Williams was familiar with the dogs and cared for them by feeding and playing with them daily. Fowler said Williams had just fed the dogs minutes before the attack occurred.

Fowler said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed he died from blood loss due to puncture wounds inflicted by the dogs.

Deputies approached two dogs at a nearby residence that were believed to be involved. Turner said the dogs became aggressive with deputies, and deputies made the decision to put them down.

All the dogs are mixed breeds and had no prior history of aggression, according to the sheriff. The sheriff said the victim's mother was caring for the dogs while their owner was out of town and the dogs escaped from under a fence.

"As they approached the home to try and make contact with the homeowner, the dogs were able to exit the fence," explained Major Turner. "They approached our deputies aggressively and our deputies had no choice but to put two of those dogs down."

The coroner said the third dog was killed Saturday morning by a resident when it showed up on his yard and became aggressive. After testing was conducted, DHEC said all three of the dogs tested negative for rabies.

"There are just no words to describe this horrible incident," said Coroner Dennis Fowler. "I am heartbroken for the victim’s family.”

According to Williams' obituary, the visitation has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Orchard Street Baptist Church Christian Life Center. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church.

MORE NEWS: Warrant: Upstate dad arrested after baby shaken until bleeding on brain

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.