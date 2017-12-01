Troopers: Upstate pageant queen injured in car accident in Georgia

Georgia State Patrol says two people from the Upstate were involved in a car accident on I-85 Thursday in Athens.

Troopers said Taylor Evans, 22, of Easley died as a result of the accident. His passenger Emily Yarbrough, 23, of Moore, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was extricated from the vehicle, troopers said.

According to troopers, Evans made an improper lane change and struck the front of a tractor trailer. His vehicle ran off the road and overturned multiple times, troopers said.

Evans was not restrained properly and was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. Evans succumbed to his injuries on Friday, troopers stated.

Yarbrough serves as Miss Upstate for the Miss South Carolina USA organization.

Paula and Ryan Miles, State Directors of the Miss South Carolina USA released the following statement:

"This morning we heard the heartbreaking news that Emily Yarbrough and her boyfriend Taylor were in a serious automobile accident. As producers of the Miss South Carolina USA pageant, we have known Emily for years just spent time with her two weeks ago in Charleston when she represented the Upstate and placed in the Top 10. We have seen her transform into and amazing young woman. We are sending our love and prayers to Emily, Taylor, and their families."

