Deputies seek 2 suspect vehicles after masked individuals wound 2 in Greenville Co. shooting

Deputies said at least two victims were wounded in a shooting early Saturday.

The call came in around midnight.

According to dispatch, the incident happened at 6 Monaghan Avenue.

Sgt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the suspects pulled up in two separate vehicles, got out and started firing. It is unknown how many weapons or shots were fired at this time.

Both victims remained hospitalized at Greenville Memorial Hospital as of just before 1:40 a.m., one listed in critical condition. Lt. Robert Whately said the victims were a man and woman in their 20's.

Whately was unsure if the victims knew the suspects, but said the shooting resulted from an argument with two groups of people.

The vehicles were described as a burgundy Pathfinder and white Ford Mustang. No description of the suspects was available but Bolt did say they were both wearing masks.

Deputies are currently on scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

