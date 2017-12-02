Deputies seek 2 suspect vehicles after masked individuals wound 2 in Greenville Co. shooting

One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >
Georgia State Patrol says two people from the Upstate were involved in a car accident on I-85 Thursday in Athens.More >
Georgia State Patrol says two people from the Upstate were involved in a car accident on I-85 Thursday in Athens.More >
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >
Dispatchers said at least two victims were wounded in a shooting early Saturday.More >
Dispatchers said at least two victims were wounded in a shooting early Saturday.More >
Sahar Tabar has had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.More >
Sahar Tabar has had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said an Upstate man is in custody after a baby was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said an Upstate man is in custody after a baby was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a teenager is charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on Friday morning.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a teenager is charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on Friday morning.More >
Christmas tree lighting in Greer. (12/1/17)More >
Christmas tree lighting in Greer. (12/1/17)More >
The City Park in Simpsonville unveiled new, American Disabilities Act compliant playground equipment and a sensory playground.More >
The City Park in Simpsonville unveiled new, American Disabilities Act compliant playground equipment and a sensory playground.More >
Police seek woman who used stolen credit cards at Upstate stores. (12/1/17)More >
Police seek woman who used stolen credit cards at Upstate stores. (12/1/17)More >
Clemson is preparing to take on Miami in the 2017 ACC Championship.More >
Clemson is preparing to take on Miami in the 2017 ACC Championship.More >
Our men in uniform show off their facial hair for "No Shave November."More >
Our men in uniform show off their facial hair for "No Shave November."More >
Hendersonville police said a suspected drug dealer has died after being shot during an undercover operation Thursday night.More >
Hendersonville police said a suspected drug dealer has died after being shot during an undercover operation Thursday night.More >
Firefighters in Gaffney are battling a large fire at the Old Sunny Slope Packing Plant on US 29.More >
Firefighters in Gaffney are battling a large fire at the Old Sunny Slope Packing Plant on US 29.More >