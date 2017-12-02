Clemson fans hope for third straight ACC win

Clemson fans are gearing up for the ACC Championship and hoping for another win! Clemson is going for their third straight ACC title, and fans say they feel good about the No. 1 ranked Tigers.

"Hopefully its a solid 14 point spread. We've had some ups and downs, but I think we're going to pull it off," said Clemson senior, Hannah Begley.

For Clemson senior, Hannah Begley, it's her first time going to the ACC Championship game. "It's been fun to see it in Clemson but it's going to be fun in a different atmosphere," said Begley.

“We’re number one now and we have the hype, so everyone is pretty excited for the win," added Begley.

Clemson student, Rachel Reinker agrees, and said she can't wait to be in the stands. “It’s just crazy! Everybody is so excited and happy," said Reinker, "It’s always really loud in the stadium no matter what’s going on!”

Fans say they’re pumped and ready to bring home a win! "Hopefully we'll have a big win so we can head to the National Championship again,” said Begley.

The Tigers take on the Hurricanes Saturday, December 2 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is at 8 pm.

