Coroner identifies man killed after car struck tree in Abbeville Co.

The Abbeville County Coroner and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

Per troopers, the fatal collision occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Flat Rock Road in Antreville. Troopers say the driver was traveling east on Flat Rock Road when the driver traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was fatally injured, entrapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene, they said.

The coroner identified the driver as 22-year-old Austin R. Haynie of Abbeville.

The incident remains under investigation.

