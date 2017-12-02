Greenville deputies look for man missing since Wednesday

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office reports a man went missing on Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Dispatchers confirm, family members reported 44-year-old Timothy Johntson missing to the sheriff's office on Friday night. They said Johnston was last seen on November 29 in Belton driving a white 1995 Saab with a black roof.

Johnston is 6'1" has brown eyes and dark brown hair. He suffers from PTSD and does not have his medication with him, family says.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnston is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 864-271-5210.

