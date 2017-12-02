Memorial 5K held for Thomas Bryson, just months after disappearance, death

A Memorial Deer Dash 5K was held in Mills River Saturday morning in memory of Thomas Bryson, the man deputies say was kidnapped and killed in July 2017.

The five day search for Bryson that spanned both North Carolina and Tennessee, ended in tragedy and a few arrests.

The community gathered together on Saturday to remember Bryson and run or walk in his honor.

Some of his family members, including his wife Lynn Bryson, were at the event. She said she is thankful for all the support they've gotten from the community.

"It is wonderful to see everybody really holding us up and holding us together as we lift up Tommy;s memory, but we also want to remember the firefighters and the fire and rescue and all of our neighbors and everybody who has been with us throughout this whole thing, and we're so thankful for our community," Bryson said.

All proceeds from the run go toward the Tommy Bryson Memorial Basketball Court.

