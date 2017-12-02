Coroner identifies moped driver killed after running off road, striking culvert in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Coroner and Greenville City Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a moped on Saturday.

Per the coroner, one person was confirmed dead on the scene on Wenwood Drive.

Police say the collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. They say there were no other vehicles involved.

The coroner said the 53-year-old male driver was traveling on Wenwood toward Mauldin when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. He died of blunt force trauma. He was later identified as Willie James Nesmith of Greenville.

The collision remains under investigation by the coroner's office and police.

