Coroner responding to fatal collision in Anderson Co.

Scene of fatal collision on Flat Bridge Road. (12/2/17 FOX Carolina)

The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a fatal collision on Flat Bridge Road.

Troopers said the collision occurred on Flat Bridge Road at Abbeville Highway around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was driving a 2017 four-door Hyundai sedan, troopers said. According to troopers, the victim traveled into the next lane and struck a 2012 Ford Focus.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford was injured and taken to Anderson Medical Center by EMS.

The victim was fatally injured and died at the scene, troopers said.

According to troopers, the victim was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.