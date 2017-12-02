Coroner responding to fatal collision in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responding to fatal collision in Anderson Co.

Scene of fatal collision on Flat Bridge Road. (12/2/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of fatal collision on Flat Bridge Road. (12/2/17 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a fatal collision on Flat Bridge Road.

Troopers said  the collision occurred on Flat Bridge Road at Abbeville Highway around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was driving a 2017 four-door Hyundai sedan, troopers said. According to troopers, the victim traveled into the next lane and struck a 2012 Ford Focus. 

Troopers said the driver of the Ford was injured and taken to Anderson Medical Center by EMS. 

The victim was fatally injured and died at the scene, troopers said. 

According to troopers, the victim was wearing a seat belt. 

