Morgan helps Wofford top Furman 28-10 in FCS playoffs

Morgan helps Wofford top Furman 28-10 in FCS playoffs

Wofford vs. Furman (FOX Carolina/12/2/17) Wofford vs. Furman (FOX Carolina/12/2/17)
SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) -

Blake Morgan had one touchdown rushing and another receiving and seventh-seeded Wofford defeated Southern Conference rival Furman 28-10 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Chase Nelson and Miller Mosley also ran for touchdowns for the Terriers (10-2), who beat the Paladins (8-5) 24-23 in the season opener by intercepting a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute.

Wofford plays at second-seeded North Dakota State in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Morgan scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and a 33-yard catch-and-run connection from Brandon Goodson in the second quarter after Furman had taken the lead. Goodson finished 8 of 11 for 88 yards.

Nelson scored in the third quarter and Mosley in the fourth, both on 2-yard runs. Wofford finished with 291 yards on the ground.

Furman finished with 309 yards, 257 through the air as P.J. Blazejowski completed 18 of 30 passes, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Logan McCarter for a 10-7 lead.

