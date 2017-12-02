Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in Greenville Co.

The coroner said a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Greenville County on Saturday.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Douglas Caffery of River Street in Greenville.

According to Coroner Parks Evans, Caffery was crossing Academy Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

Caffery was treated and transported to Greenville Memorial Trauma Center, but was pronounced dead several hours later.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

