Help police locate 3 teen girls missing out of Spindale, NC

Police need your help to locate three teen girls missing out of Spindale, North Carolina.

According to officials with the Spindale Police Department, the missing juveniles were last seen in the area of Spindale Street.

Their direction of travel or where they may be going, is unknown.

Lourdes "Lola" Leidig,16, is described as 5'4" tall, 130 pounds with green eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt.

Alicia Earley, 15, is described as 5'5" tall, 135 pounds with blue eyes and long blond hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored shirt.

Diamond Shands, 16, is described 5'7" and 165 pounds with brown eyes and a red wig. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt.

Police said Leidig and Shands both have ties to the Asheville area, and Earley has ties the Ellenboro area. If located, please contact the Spindale Police Department at 286-3464 or call 911 immediately.

