Clemson alum recounts memories after Clemson House imploded Sunday

Following a series of loud booms, the iconic Clemson House fell to the ground in a swift sweeping motion Sunday morning.

The Clemson House, which was originally built as a hotel in 1950 and later turned into an office and residential facility, was imploded at 8:30 a.m. in front of nostalgic Clemson alumni and other onlookers.

Clemson alum Dennis Rumfelt said though the demolition was exciting, he said he's going to miss the facility as he recounted the memories he had there.

"They had a cafeteria up there, I used to go up there and eat lunch, get a hair cut," Rumfelt said.

School leaders deemed the building was too expensive to bring up to code and renovate it. Project manager, Tommi Jones said the demolition has been a long time coming since stripping the building of any reusable materials. He said his crews have been working on it for over a year.

Rumfelt said despite the reason behind the implosion, he hates that the building was torn down.

"We're gonna miss it, a lot of us are gonna miss it," Rumfelt said. "I'm ashamed they tore it down."

